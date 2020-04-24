Follow Us:
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra ace the ‘happy dance’ challenge

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing workout routines, recipes and many other fun videos on her social media profiles in the last few days. Her videos often feature husband Raj, son Viaan and sister Shamita.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 10:37:48 am
shilpa shetty raj kundra Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are loving the world of TikTok. (Photo: Shilpa SHetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty has been upping her social media game during the lockdown period. With TikTok and Instagram, Shilpa makes sure to stay connected with her fans. Recently, she uploaded two videos doing the ‘happy dance’ that has become a trend on TikTok.

Part -1 #happydance cause I’m happy !!. 😋🤪😬 Wait for the next one! 💃 #fyp #trending #dance #tiktokindia

Shilpa was the solo performer in one video, while in another video, she was joined by husband Raj Kundra.

Part-2 If you’re happy and you know it.. just Balle Balle 💃🕺🏽 @therajkundra #punjabistyle #happydance #trending #love #happyathome

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing workout routines, recipes and many other fun videos on her social media profiles in the last few days. Her videos often feature son Viaan and sister Shamita.

Recently, Shilpa and Raj became parents to their second child, Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa will also be seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. She stars alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffery in the film.

