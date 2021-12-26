Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Christmas celebrations with family will make you wish for a vacation in hills. See photos and videos

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas this year at the popular hill station of Mussoorie, which lies in the Himalayan foothills in Uttarakhand. She was joined by her husband Raj Kundra, their children, and friends.

She shared photos and videos from the trip on Instagram. In one video, she can be seen chilling beside a stream with her son Viaan. She said she and the others trekked down from Kempty Falls to have lunch there. Kempty Falls is a popular spot in Mussoorie.

She wrote in the caption, “Ho ho ho ♥️🎄🎉 Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam..An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It’s trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is !”

In another photo, she performed a yoga pose before a Christmas tree, in what looks like her hotel room. She wished her fans a very happy Christmas. “Wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas🎄🎁🎅 May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love💖😘🤗,” her caption read.

In other social media posts, she posed with her friend and fed leaves to goats. She also reshared her friend Akanksha Malhotra’s post, which also featured her husband Raj Kundra.

The festive times must have come as a relief for Shilpa and and her family after the legal troubles Raj Kundra faced earlier this year.

He ​was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content on various OTT platforms. He was later released on bail.