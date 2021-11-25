Shilpa Shetty clicked with husband Raj Kundra at airport, he hides his face in a hoodie

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted with husband Raj Kundra at the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday. While Shilpa was dressed in a business casual outfit, Raj was dressed in a black hoodie. The two had earlier taken a trip to Uttarakhand where they visited a few holy sites.

In July, Raj Kundra was arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September. He has maintained a low profile ever since and also deleted his social media accounts.

A few days ago, Shilpa celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Raj. On the occasion, she posted a collage of their wedding photos with a caption that read, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day♥️ 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! 🧿✨🌈 Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin.”

Shilpa was last seen as a judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She is now judging the reality show India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. The show will start airing soon. Posting a video from the sets of the Sony TV show, Shilpa wrote, “BTS on IGT 👀😆 Garma Garam… First day, first show with the NEW JURY: @kirronkhermp @badboyshah @manojmuntashir.”

Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film releases include Nikamma where she stars alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.