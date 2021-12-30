Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and kids spotted at Mumbai airport after holiday in Mussoorie, see video

Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and their children Samisha and Viaan were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The family returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Mussoorie.

The family was seen exiting the airport and making their way to the car. The actress posed for the paparazzi at the airport, even pulling down her mask and smiling for the photographers.

Shilpa was dressed in a black attire and black knee high leather boots.

Raj Kundra, however, made a quick exit and did not pose for the shutterbugs. He also hid his face with a hoodie and shades. Raj has kept a low profile ever since his arrest in the production and distribution of pornographic films case.

Breaking his silence over the entire controversy, Raj had recently issued a statement which read, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture.”