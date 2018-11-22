Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 9th wedding anniversary in Maldives, see photos

It is Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s 9th wedding anniversary today. The couple, who tied the knot on November 22, 2009, are celebrating the anniversary in Maldives.

Both Shilpa and Raj have been sharing photos from the getaway.

“Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. 😎If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life 😍💖 #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun,” wrote Shilpa Shetty along with some stunning photos.

Raj also shared some photos and wrote, “Fresh air fresh food! #HeavenOnEarth @kanuhuramaldives #TimelessMemories great suggestion by @maldivesmarket #anniversary tomorrow 🤗😘 #9years.”

Both Shilpa and Raj shared messages for each other on social media as they celebrated their anniversary. Along with a video of some photos of the two, Raj Kundra wrote, “Sharing the good times, bearing the hard times, trusting in love to show us the way. Laughing and living, trusting and forgiving, together forever, side by side, day by day. I love you my darling! #9years of bliss am blessed to have you in my life! Happy Anniversary my wife, my girlfriend, my best friend, my soulmate who I want to fall more and more in love with 🤗😍😘 #anniversary.”

Shilpa also shared a picture collage and wrote, “I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are a MATCH made for each other 🥰 ♥️ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby 🤗🎉💥🧿 #anniversary #hero #love #happiness #gratitude #soulmates #forever.

We wish a very happy anniversary to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.