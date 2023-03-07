scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Shilpa Shetty posts Holika Dahan video, kickstarts celebrations; Salman Khan chooses a relaxed day over colour-soaked celebrations

While Shilpa Shetty shared photos and videos of Holika dahan, Salman Khan enjoyed a relaxed day as he wished his fans on Holi.

Salman Khan, Shilpa ShettySalman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, have wished fans Holi. (Photo: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
The festival is here and so is the reminder that the almighty will always heal those who believe, says actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she kickstarted Holi celebrations with her family.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of Holika Dahan and wrote how her family writes down their “negative feelings” on small paper chits, before burning them– a symbolic gesture of letting it go and embracing only love and light.

“We make small chits, writing all our negative feelings, thoughts, and letting it go into the universe as love and light. This is a ritual we do every year on Holika dahan. This festival reminds us that with faith and devotion, God always protects you and you will always triumph over evil burning negativity to ashes and filling your life with colours of positivity & love ❤️ 🪔✨May this Holi brings happiness, prosperity, and great health to you and your loved ones,” she added.

Salman Khan also wished his fans on Holi but his photo suggested that he was enjoying a relaxed day instead of a colour-soaked celebration. Salman shared  a photo where he seems to be at his Panvel farmhouse. He wished his fans as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut series India Police Force. Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, the Prime Video show is billed as an ode to the “selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism” of police officers across the country. The eight-part series will also mark the OTT debut of Shilpa.

While Salman Khan will be next seen in the comedy drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal among others. The film releases this Eid.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:27 IST
