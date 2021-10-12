Shilpa Shetty twins with kids Viaan, Samisha during Navratri puja: ‘Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them’

Shilpa Shetty celebrates every festival with zest along with her children Viaan and Samisha. The actor, on Monday, performed the Navratri puja following all the rituals and customs. She was joined by her kids and her staff in the puja, but her husband Raj Kundra was missing from the festivity.

Shilpa posted a video on Instagram where she was seen performing the ‘aarti’ while her son Viaan recited the mantras along with her. Little Samisha was seen running around the house and was intrigued to do the puja with her mother. All three of them were colour coordinated in their orange outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith🙏😊 Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss✨ Happy Monday to all of you!❤️”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen as the judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4 which was won by Florina Gogoi. The actor will return to the judge’s chair for Sony TV’s upcoming talent hunt show, India’s Got Talent. She will be joined by rapper Badshah as the judge of the show.