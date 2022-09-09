Shilpa Shetty pens emotional message on husband Raj Kundra’s birthday: ‘My bestest friend, my love’. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra decided to wish husband Raj Kundra on his birthday through a montage of memories on social media. The Nikamma actor uploaded an emotional post with Raj and thanked him for being in her life.

In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.” The pictures in the post are from their vacation and also feature children Viaan and Samisha, as well as other family members.

Raj was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic films last year. He had spent almost three months in judicial custody before being released on bail in September. Shilpa had also uploaded an official statement, requesting everyone to give them the privacy they needed. Raj recently applied for a discharge plea.

However, ever since Raj has been released from judicial custody, life is coming back to normal for the couple. The recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, despite Shilpa’s leg injury. She was seen dancing and doing arti before finally bidding goodbye to Ganpati with Ganesh Visarjan.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa will be soon be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s digital debut web series, Indian Police Force. Shilpa will be sharing screen with actor Sidharth Malhotra and has done some heavy duty action scenes in the show. The actor will be donning the police uniform for the first time in many years. Her return to cinema, however, has been lacklustre with Nikamma and Hungama 2 being critically and commercially panned.