Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hungama 2 to release on an OTT platform

The release date of Hungama 2 is not yet announced. (Photo: PR Handout)

The sequel to the hit 2003 comedy movie Hungama, Hungama 2 will release on a major streaming platform, the makers shared on Monday. Hungama 2 features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.

Although the film was made for theatres, the makers have decided to go the digital way because cinema halls are shut due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. With no guarantee when theatres would finally reopen, producer Ratan Jain shared in a statement that he wanted the audience to enjoy the comedy caper from the comfort of their home.

“Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people’s faces,” said Jain.

The team had finished shooting the movie earlier this year.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 also features Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi and Ashutosh Rana in significant parts. The film has been co-produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The release date of the Priyadarshan directorial is yet to be announced.