Shilpa Shetty on not being part of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen: ‘I was jealous this song wasn’t given to me’

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently revealed that she was jealous that she wasn’t a part of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen” song from the 1993 film Baazigar. After Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants Neerja and Bhavna performed to the hit track, Shilpa said that she had wanted to be a part of the song, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Shilpa, who is a judge on the dance reality show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, said, “I was jealous this song wasn’t given to me. It’s a dance number, and I wanted to be part of it.” Later, Shilpa Shetty and Kumar Sanu got on the stage and performed on the track.

Talking about the song, Sanu said, “This song is composed by Anu Malik. We always got into minor arguments while recording songs with each other, but he has created some great hits!”

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar, which was directed by Abbas-Mustan. Apart from SRK and Kajol, the film starred Dalip Tahil, Rakhee, Johnny Lever and Siddharth Ray.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Hungama 2, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan Jaaferi. She also has Nikamma in her kitty.