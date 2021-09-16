Shilpa Shetty on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, her statement to police on Raj Kundra’s porn apps case out

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu as the Mumbai Police filed a supplementary chargesheet against her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested by the crime branch in July for his alleged involvement in the porn apps case.

On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty arrived at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine. Accompanied by police personnel, she undertook the journey on a horse. As per PTI reports, the actor said she was very happy to be there. “It was due to the goddesses’ call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her,” she said, while chanting ‘Jai Mata di’ during the journey.

Jammu & Kashmir: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, yesterday pic.twitter.com/imYSyvKJy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet in the pornography racket case against four accused, including businessman Raj Kundra, and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe. An official said that the evidence against Kundra and Thorpe includes porn clips retrieved from the office of Kundra’s Viaan industries, deleted pornographic content from the company’s database, Whatsapp chats and e-mails which show that Kundra was running the day-to-day operations when it came to uploading pornographic content.

Shilpa is named as one of the witnesses in the case. According to documents accessed by Indian Express, Shetty said she was not aware of what her husband was up to, “I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to.” She also added, “Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons.”

The actor made her acting come back with Hungama 2 that released on Disney Plus Hotstar. After Raj Kundra was arrested, Shilpa Shetty took some time off from work and returned to her reality show Super Dancer 4 after a few weeks.

Shilpa had taken to Instagram to share a statement on the matter. Stating that ‘the past few days have been challenging’, she wrote, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

She further added that she and her family don’t deserve a media trial, Shilpa further wrote, “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!