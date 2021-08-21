Shilpa Shetty: No force more powerful than a woman determined to rise

Shilpa even took a three-week-long break from Sony TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. But as she returned to the judge’s panel of the show earlier this week, she made a statement about her courage without addressing any controversy.

Shilpa Shetty not only spoke about a woman’s indomitable strength while praising a contestant’s performance but later took to Instagram to share her thoughts on female power. “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Shilpa’s return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 is her first public appearance since Raj Kundra’s arrest. A source from show earlier told indianexpress.com that the team had always been keen to get Shilpa back, but she wanted to take her own time.

“The makers had been in constant touch with her, and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning,” the source said.