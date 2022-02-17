Shilpa Shetty mourns the death of her dog Princess: ‘Nothing will ever fill the void’

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday took to social media platforms to mourn the death of her dog Princess Shetty Kundra. She called the dog her “first baby”.

Sharing a video, a compilation of old pictures of the dog with her and her family and kids, she wrote, “My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈 Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years. You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you… nothing will ever fill the void you’ve left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you 😇❤️ Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee💔❤️‍🩹 #Princess #blessing #gratitude.”

Prince was Beagle was was loved by the actor and her family keenly. Responding to Shilpa’s emotional post about the dog, he sister Shamita commented, “Rip our lil princess💔💔.” Many of her fans and followers too sent their condolences. The actor had earlier also gifted her son Viaan Raj a pooch named Truffle.

A couple of days ago, Shilpa celebrated her daughter Samisha’s second birthday. The toddler’s birthday party was attended by her maasi Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh Bapat too.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty appears on India’s Got Talent’s current season, which airs on Sony TV. She is seen co-judging the show with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.