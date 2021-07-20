Shilpa Shetty misses Super Dancer shoot as husband Raj Kundra arrested in porn apps case

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra didn’t report for the shoot of Super Dancer season 4 shoot on Tuesday. Her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in a case related to making and distributing pornographic films via mobile apps. He was produced before a court in Mumbai on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

Shilpa is one of the judges on Super Dancer season 4 along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. A source from the dance reality show set told indianexpress.com that Shilpa Shetty was absent from the set today. They said, “Shilpa is quite disturbed with Raj’s arrest. She did not feel up to coming to the shoot today, and has been home, taking care of her kids.”

The source added, “Shilpa had been shooting for the show from the very beginning, from the first season. The last time she was not on set was when her family was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The show is usually shot on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the schedule is very tight, so Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor have continued shooting today.” Shilpa is also expecting the release of Hungama 2 this week, which has been described as her comeback vehicle.

Explained | The adult film racket in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested

The police have described Raj Kundra, 45, as a “key conspirator” in the case and have said they have sufficient evidence against him.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement on Monday evening.

The case was registered in February this year after a woman complained to police about being forced to do a porn film after being promised an acting job.