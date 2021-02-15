Shilpa Shetty celebrates daughter Samisha’s first birthday by celebrating her words ‘Mumma’, watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty is marking the first birthday of her daughter, Samisha. Shilpa, on Monday, posted an adorable video on her Instagram account, celebrating her baby’s “first tooth to first words, from her first smile to first crawl.” The actor said that according to her, “every milestone is special.”

In the video, Samisha is seen crawling towards the camera, as we hear Shilpa calling out to her in excitement. It looks like the little one has recently began crawling and calling her out as “Mumma”, and hence, the mother isn’t able to contain her happiness.

Shilpa wrote in her caption, ““Mumma” – hearing you say this, as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get😇🧿😇 From your first tooth to your first words, from your first smile to your first crawl… every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day… Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. 🎉🎉 We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always ❤️🧿🧿❤️ @rajkundra9.”

Shilpa and her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009. The couple already have a nine-year-old son Viaan. They announced the birth of Samisha through surrogacy, in February 2020.

Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020, Junior SSK in the house, ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”

Shilpa had in September last year, got Samisha’s hand and feet castings made by her friend Bhavna Jasra.