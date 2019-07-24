Shilpa Shetty’s Marilyn Monroe moment goes viral

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her vacation in Europe. She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video from the vacation, where she tried channeling the style of Marilyn Monroe.

Shilpa shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end… ”

After spending some time in London during the summer season, Shilpa Shetty along with her family sailed across Europe in a cruise ship. The actor has been sharing photos and videos from Italy, Spain and Greece.

On the work front, Shilpa will, reportedly, be back on the silver screen soon. In her upcoming project, she will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam. She was last seen in Dostana in the song “Shut Up and Bounce”.