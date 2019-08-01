Shilpa Shetty to make a comeback after 13 years with Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma.

Shetty said, “It feels great. I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir.”

While details about her role have been kept under wraps, Shilpa Shettty has assured that it is something that she has never done before. “I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar,” she said.

Nikamma director Sabbir Khan added, “Shilpa is a much-loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her.”

Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia.

Nikamma is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.