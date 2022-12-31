scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Shilpa Shetty is ‘leaving back all the hardships and the negatives’ as she ends her roller-coaster year. Watch

Shilpa Shetty shared an optimistic post on the last day of 2022 from a carnival.

Shilpa ShettyActor Shilpa Shetty posted a fun video on her social media. (Photo: Instagram/shilpashettykundra)
Listen to this article
Shilpa Shetty is ‘leaving back all the hardships and the negatives’ as she ends her roller-coaster year. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is ending her year on a positive note and in her recent post, the actor shared an optimistic note about never giving up hope.

Her note was shared with a video from a carnival. “It’s been a Rollercoaster..Leaving back all the hardships and the negatives.. Taking forward only HOPE ..because hope is the seed to a DREAM that can manifest into reality. Never give up on Hope and your Dreams !Last 2 days of 2022 left .. HOPING for a fantastic 2023 , wishing you all a cracking , happy , bountiful and healthy NEW YEAR,” read her caption.

Also Read |When Shilpa Shetty said that she was unimpressed after seeing Raj Kundra’s five-carat proposal ring: ‘This is not what I imagined’

 

Shilpa had fractured her foot earlier this year which had confined her for six weeks. She suffered the fracture while shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s web series Indian Police Force. However, this didn’t stop her from posting videos on her social media and encouraging her fans to learn exercises that could be practiced on a wheelchair.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Shilpa was seen in the film Nikamma which did not fare well at the box office. In 2023, Shilpa will be seen in the role of a cop in Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The show also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:55 IST
Next Story

‘India is ATM of BJP; Amit Shah, worthless’: JD(S), Cong slam Union Home Minister for remarks at Mandya rally

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close