Shilpa Shetty is ‘leaving back all the hardships and the negatives’ as she ends her roller-coaster year. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is ending her year on a positive note and in her recent post, the actor shared an optimistic note about never giving up hope.

Her note was shared with a video from a carnival. “It’s been a Rollercoaster..Leaving back all the hardships and the negatives.. Taking forward only HOPE ..because hope is the seed to a DREAM that can manifest into reality. Never give up on Hope and your Dreams !Last 2 days of 2022 left .. HOPING for a fantastic 2023 , wishing you all a cracking , happy , bountiful and healthy NEW YEAR,” read her caption.

Shilpa had fractured her foot earlier this year which had confined her for six weeks. She suffered the fracture while shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s web series Indian Police Force. However, this didn’t stop her from posting videos on her social media and encouraging her fans to learn exercises that could be practiced on a wheelchair.

Shilpa was seen in the film Nikamma which did not fare well at the box office. In 2023, Shilpa will be seen in the role of a cop in Shetty’s Indian Police Force. The show also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi among others.