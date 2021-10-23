Shilpa Shetty leaves for Alibaug with family sans Raj Kundra, see photos

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted leaving for Alibaug along with her children Samisha and Viaan and mother Sunanda Shetty to escape the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. However, her husband Raj Kundra was missing from the photos.

Shilpa posed for the cameras with her children and mother.

Shilpa Shetty stops to pose for the cameras with her mother and children.

Shilpa Shetty was a judge on the recently concluded Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is currently embroiled in a porn apps case.



Shilpa Shetty was a judge on the recently concluded Super Dancer Chapter 4. She has been teasing updates from a mystery project.

She was last seen in the comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal. Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in the movie Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Shilpa and Raj recently filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against actor and model Sherlyn Chopra for her ‘false and baseless allegations’ against them. Both Kundra and Chopra are currently embroiled in a porn apps case. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic films. He was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai court.