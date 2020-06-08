Celebrities on TikTok: Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue entertainer

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most popular celebrities on TikTok. Be it her videos with husband Raj Kundra or her videos talking about fitness, Shilpa is leaving no stone unturned to keep fans entertained.
Here are some of her best TikTok videos:
Shilpa Shetty’s dance
Shilpa Shetty recently danced on one of her popular tracks, “Aayi Hu UP Bihar Lootne.” She shared the video on TikTok and wrote, “Lockdown me bas dancers ki kami thi,woh bhi puri ho gayi”
@theshilpashetty
#copyme #atmanirbhar #dance😅 Lockdown me bas dancers ki kami thi,woh bhi puri ho gayi 😅🤪 #upbiharlootne #fyp #bollywood #fun
The actor also showcased her version of Naagin dance by taking the blink with me challenge on TikTok.
@theshilpashetty
##blinkwithme Mera wala ##nagindance 🐍Corona ne dasssss liya😂😂😈😈 ##timepass ##fun ##laugh ##dance
Shilpa also took the drop challenge. She aced the challenge like a pro.
@theshilpashetty
Because it’s #sunday and it’s trending ,toh desi thumka toh banta hai 😜🤪 #trending #timepass #dance #dropchallenge #fyp
Shilpa Shetty’s comedy videos with husband Raj Kundra
Shilpa and Raj have been making the most of their time together and their TikTok videos are proof.
@theshilpashetty
Hastey Hastey kat jaye rastey aise hi @therajkundra 😂🤣 #fun #laugh #comedy #fyp #patipatni #comedy
Recently, Shilpa shared a video talking about the importance of wearing a mask. The video features husband Raj and son Viaan.
@theshilpashetty
Aaaahhh.. choo !!👹👹👹😷😷 Mask pehen liya. #fyp #patipatni #comedy #laughs #timepass #family
The two also appeared in an Harayanvi comedy video.
@theshilpashetty
Sach kadva hota hai 😅😂🤣 @therajkundra .. sach kaha na maine doston ?? #comedy #patipatni #shilpakamantra #fun #laugh #haryanvi #fun #funny
Shilpa Shetty aces the lipsync game
Shilpa Shetty shared a video on TikTok in which she lipsynced to songs in seven languages.
@theshilpashetty
#lipsynс India 22 official bhashayein hai, inme se 7 yeh lo.Accha laga?? #fyp #sing #hindi #gujrati #punjabi #telugu #tamil #malyalam #kannada
Shilpa Shetty on lockdown
Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown’s side effects.
@theshilpashetty
#Lockdown ke side effects .. Parlour kab khulenge?!😈👹👹👹😈 #fyp #funny #shilpakafuntra #comedy #laughs #hairy #punjabi
@theshilpashetty
#fakesmile lockdown extend ho gaya hai yeh sunne ke baad mera reaction👹😅😳 #fyp #crazy #funny #comedy #laugh
Shilpa Shetty teaches Yoga
Shilpa Shetty is not only keeping fans entertained through her TikTok videos but is making sure to keep them fit too.
@theshilpashetty
Love the Janu Sirshasana, kyunki yoga se hi hoga 🧘🏻♀️#HomeFitness #yogi #yoga #fitness #healthy #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia
@theshilpashetty
Part 1: Apne muscles ko stretch & strengthen karna bahut zaruri hai!💪🏼#homefitness #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #yoga #FitIndia #tiktok
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has Nikamma and Hungama 2 lined up for release.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.