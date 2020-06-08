scorecardresearch
Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue entertainer

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2020 11:58:42 am
shilpa shetty tiktok videos Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most poplar celebrities on TikTok. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most popular celebrities on TikTok. Be it her videos with husband Raj Kundra or her videos talking about fitness, Shilpa is leaving no stone unturned to keep fans entertained.

Here are some of her best TikTok videos:

Shilpa Shetty’s dance

Shilpa Shetty recently danced on one of her popular tracks, “Aayi Hu UP Bihar Lootne.” She shared the video on TikTok and wrote, “Lockdown me bas dancers ki kami thi,woh bhi puri ho gayi”

@theshilpashetty

#copyme #atmanirbhar #dance😅 Lockdown me bas dancers ki kami thi,woh bhi puri ho gayi 😅🤪 #upbiharlootne #fyp #bollywood #fun

♬ original sound – FilmyKalakar – FilmyKalakar

The actor also showcased her version of Naagin dance by taking the blink with me challenge on TikTok.

@theshilpashetty

##blinkwithme Mera wala ##nagindance 🐍Corona ne dasssss liya😂😂😈😈 ##timepass ##fun ##laugh ##dance

♬ original sound – sushmita_shrestha

Shilpa also took the drop challenge. She aced the challenge like a pro.

@theshilpashetty

Because it’s #sunday and it’s trending ,toh desi thumka toh banta hai 😜🤪 #trending #timepass #dance #dropchallenge #fyp

♬ original sound – himi21196

Shilpa Shetty’s comedy videos with husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj have been making the most of their time together and their TikTok videos are proof.

@theshilpashetty

Hastey Hastey kat jaye rastey aise hi @therajkundra 😂🤣 #fun #laugh #comedy #fyp #patipatni #comedy

♬ original sound – lalit_pop

Recently, Shilpa shared a video talking about the importance of wearing a mask. The video features husband Raj and son Viaan.

@theshilpashetty

Aaaahhh.. choo !!👹👹👹😷😷 Mask pehen liya. #fyp #patipatni #comedy #laughs #timepass #family

♬ original sound – shamshadpasha_05

The two also appeared in an Harayanvi comedy video.

@theshilpashetty

Sach kadva hota hai 😅😂🤣 @therajkundra .. sach kaha na maine doston ?? #comedy #patipatni #shilpakamantra #fun #laugh #haryanvi #fun #funny

♬ original sound – Anand verma – Anand verma

Shilpa Shetty aces the lipsync game

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on TikTok in which she lipsynced to songs in seven languages.

@theshilpashetty

#lipsynс India 22 official bhashayein hai, inme se 7 yeh lo.Accha laga?? #fyp #sing #hindi #gujrati #punjabi #telugu #tamil #malyalam #kannada

♬ original sound – shravs chinni – shravs chinni

Shilpa Shetty on lockdown

Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown’s side effects.

@theshilpashetty

#Lockdown ke side effects .. Parlour kab khulenge?!😈👹👹👹😈 #fyp #funny #shilpakafuntra #comedy #laughs #hairy #punjabi

♬ original sound – hemenpreetkaur4 – hemenpreetkaur4

@theshilpashetty

#fakesmile lockdown extend ho gaya hai yeh sunne ke baad mera reaction👹😅😳 #fyp #crazy #funny #comedy #laugh

♬ original sound – TMCI•undhar_Muh – TMCI•undhar_Muh

Shilpa Shetty teaches Yoga

Shilpa Shetty is not only keeping fans entertained through her TikTok videos but is making sure to keep them fit too.

@theshilpashetty

Love the Janu Sirshasana, kyunki yoga se hi hoga 🧘🏻‍♀️#HomeFitness #yogi #yoga #fitness #healthy #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia

♬ original sound – theshilpashetty

@theshilpashetty

Part 1: Apne muscles ko stretch & strengthen karna bahut zaruri hai!💪🏼#homefitness #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #yoga #FitIndia #tiktok

♬ original sound – theshilpashetty

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has Nikamma and Hungama 2 lined up for release.

