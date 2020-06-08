Celebrities on TikTok: Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue entertainer

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most poplar celebrities on TikTok. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most poplar celebrities on TikTok. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most popular celebrities on TikTok. Be it her videos with husband Raj Kundra or her videos talking about fitness, Shilpa is leaving no stone unturned to keep fans entertained.

Here are some of her best TikTok videos:

Shilpa Shetty’s dance

Shilpa Shetty recently danced on one of her popular tracks, “Aayi Hu UP Bihar Lootne.” She shared the video on TikTok and wrote, “Lockdown me bas dancers ki kami thi,woh bhi puri ho gayi”

The actor also showcased her version of Naagin dance by taking the blink with me challenge on TikTok.

Shilpa also took the drop challenge. She aced the challenge like a pro.

Shilpa Shetty’s comedy videos with husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj have been making the most of their time together and their TikTok videos are proof.

Recently, Shilpa shared a video talking about the importance of wearing a mask. The video features husband Raj and son Viaan.

The two also appeared in an Harayanvi comedy video.

Shilpa Shetty aces the lipsync game

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on TikTok in which she lipsynced to songs in seven languages.

Shilpa Shetty on lockdown

Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown’s side effects.

Shilpa Shetty teaches Yoga

Shilpa Shetty is not only keeping fans entertained through her TikTok videos but is making sure to keep them fit too.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has Nikamma and Hungama 2 lined up for release.

