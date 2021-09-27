scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares daughter Samisha and son Viaan’s video: ‘Seeing them bond over Yoga is the kind of Monday Motivation I need’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra called her son Viaan and daughter Samisha's cute moment as her Monday Motivation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 2:54:15 pm
shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable video of her kids Viaan and Samisha on Tuesday. (Photo; Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday treated fans to a cute video. The video features her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. In the video, Viaan is seen performing basic yoga postures like Sarvangasana and Urdhva Dhanurasana, and Samisha is trying to imitate her brother.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud😍😆 Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them.” She also wished a great week ahead for all her Instagram followers.

More on Shilpa Shetty |Raj Kundra gets bail: After Shilpa Shetty’s ‘beautiful things can happen after a bad storm’ post, son Viaan shares pic

As soon as Shilpa Shetty shared the video, her sister Shamita Shetty commented, “So adorable!”. Shamita recently returned from Bigg Boss OTT. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Shamita will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, which will premiere on October 2.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shilpa’s latest post comes a day after she shared a video of Samisha. Celebrating Daughter’s Day, Shilpa said she will always be her best friend. “Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart,” the caption read.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty recently returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4. She had taken a break from the show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of adult films. Kundra recently got bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement