Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares daughter Samisha and son Viaan’s video: ‘Seeing them bond over Yoga is the kind of Monday Motivation I need’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday treated fans to a cute video. The video features her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. In the video, Viaan is seen performing basic yoga postures like Sarvangasana and Urdhva Dhanurasana, and Samisha is trying to imitate her brother.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud😍😆 Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them.” She also wished a great week ahead for all her Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

As soon as Shilpa Shetty shared the video, her sister Shamita Shetty commented, “So adorable!”. Shamita recently returned from Bigg Boss OTT. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Shamita will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, which will premiere on October 2.

Shilpa’s latest post comes a day after she shared a video of Samisha. Celebrating Daughter’s Day, Shilpa said she will always be her best friend. “Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart,” the caption read.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty recently returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4. She had taken a break from the show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of adult films. Kundra recently got bail.