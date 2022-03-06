John Abraham believes men ‘shouldn’t be pretty.’ Shilpa Shetty-Jacqueline Fernandez share a laugh over controversies, watch

Actor John Abraham, who will feature on Shilpa Shetty’s show Shape Of You, believes that men ‘shouldn’t look pretty’. Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a teaser of her upcoming show, that will feature celebrity guests including Shehnaaz Gill, Shamita Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Tahira Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The show discusses mental health, physical well-being and fitness.

In the video, Tahira shares a few personal and intimate revelations, while Shehnaaz Gill says, “Agar hum thumke na maare, figure kis kaam ka?” Shamita also mentions that she has gone through depression, and that’s what made her stronger. Shehnaaz is heard saying that her close friend Sidharth Shukla, who passed away last year, ‘always wanted to see her smile’.

At one point in the video, John Abraham lifts weights and says, “Fitness is like a tripod stand–good food, good exercise, and good sleep,” adding, “I like size.” Later in the video, the actor is also heard mentioning, “I believe men should not look pretty. Men should be imperfect.” John’s statement attracted much fire, as social media users slammed him for ‘double standards’. A Reddit user wrote, “John’s statements are so problematic but usko koi kuch nahi bolta (John’s statements are problematic but no one tells him anything.” Another user said, “‘Men should not look pretty’ says John the prettiest boy lol also why hold these double standards, let’s not have these unreal expectations for women as well then.”

At the end of the video, Shilpa tells Jacqueline, “Controversies ho ya no, bhaad mein jaaye log, ek hi zindagi hai.” Last year, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in alleged connection with a porn apps case. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was caught in a controversy surrounding conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Shape Of You will air on March 11.