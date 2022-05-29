Shilpa Shetty is positive Rajasthan Royals will win IPL 2022, remembers Shane Warne: ‘It is his blessing…’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is super thrilled that her team Rajasthan Royals has reached the finale of the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL). Her team will take on Gujarat Titans for the winner’s title later today.

Shilpa Shetty and her family members were spotted on Sunday in Mumbai on a movie outing, where shutterbugs questioned the actor about Rajasthan Royals being in the IPL finale. An excited Shilpa screamed, “Yes! Halla bol! Jeet ke aayenge! (We shall win!)” When one of the photographers mentioned Australian cricket icon Shane Warne, Shilpa said it was “his blessings that we have reached the finals”.

Warne retired from international cricket at the end of Australia’s 2006–07 Ashes series victory over England. He was also captain and mentor of Rajasthan Royals. The cricketer died at the age of 52 in March this year.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is looking forward to the release of Nikamma, which marks her first silver screen outing in 14 years.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Nikamma, Shilpa thanked the audience and fans for their support in her journey. “I feel a lot of gratitude and happiness. You have reminded me that it’s been 30 years for me in the film industry. I don’t know how people have tolerated me. People were far more forgiving then. Today audience is smart, so today you have to work a lot. I feel the reason why I have lasted so long is because I love my work very much,” she said.

The actor added, “I would like to thank and give credit to the press for being with me during my good and bad days. It has been a relationship of great love and I will never ignore it. I am thankful to viewers who have always supported me, whether my films came or not or when I was working on TV, they have shown so much love and faith.”

Nikamma, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, will hit screens on June 17, 2022.