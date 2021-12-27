Shilpa Shetty shares post on ‘making mistakes’ while holidaying with Raj Kundra: ‘We may cause pain…’

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is on holiday with husband Raj Kundra and children in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, shared a cryptic post on ‘making mistakes’ on her Instagram stories. On Monday, Shilpa shared a photo of a book that had actor Tallulah Bankhead’s quote about making the same mistakes if she lived her life again.

The quote read, “If I had my life to live again, I’d make the same mistakes, only sooner.” The other part of the book reads, “Mistakes can make us more interesting than the things we do right. We may cause pain to ourselves or others, hamper our professional progress, or just plain embarrass ourselves. But, oh! what we learn from our mistakes.”

It continued, “I don’t seek out to make mistakes but I make them anyway. But I have to admit, now that some time has gone by, some of my mistakes have been a lot fun.” Shilpa added, “Mistakes were made” and “No regrets” stickers on the photo. Recently, Shilpa had shared a photo with Raj, months after he was released from jail in porn apps case.

Last week, Raj addressed the case and wrote in a statement, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life.” He referred to the case as a ‘witch hunt’ and that he was ready to face trial, as he was sure that ‘truth would prevail’.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content on various OTT platforms.