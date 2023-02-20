Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s Peppa Pig theme birthday bash with a massive cake, themed rides

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra hosted a grand birthday celebration for their daughter Samisha who turned three recently. While the party took place last week, Shilpa took to her Instagram to share a video from the same. Shilpa also mentioned that this was Samisha’s first birthday bash due to the Covid situation. The Peppa Pig-themed bash shows Samisha having a blast with her brother Viaan and other kids. Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, and Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty were also seen in the photos.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “When you have a birthday party for the 1st time for your daughter who is 3 😥(No Thanks to Covid) it becomes a mini wedding 😅😂And when that happens you need help! Thank you so much, @dipali.porwal & @rosada_baby for planning everything down to the “T” and making my life easy! 🙏♥️♥️🤗 🎥: @umedjadeja @rahul_v.shwa #daughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude.”

Not only the kids but their parents too were seen taking part in various games and posing for pictures at photo booths. Fun rides to a grand Peppa Pig cake were a part of the celebration.

Watch a video from Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s birthday party:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha turned three on 15th February. Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi to Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya were a part of Samisha’s birthday party.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has earlier penned an adorable birthday post for her daughter Samisha, who just turned three. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of Samisha trying her best to fit into Shilpa’s heels. The doting mom wrote, “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already…3 going on 23! 😅👩‍👧👠♥️🧿🤣Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya…♥️ we all love and adore you more than we could ever express ♥️🧿 May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom ✨🧿♥️🤗#daughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra also have a 10-year-old son Viaan. The couple welcomed Samisha via surrogacy during the Covid-19 pandemic.