Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his social media account. Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram account a few weeks after being granted bail in adult films case.

A metropolitan magistrate’s court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in September. He was arrested in July in the case pertaining to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions.

Shilpa continues to be active on social media platforms. However, the actor has not commented or mentioned anything about her husband.

Her first and last statement on the whole controversy had come in the early August in which she requested media and fans “to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa started off her November in a healthy way. The actor was seen performing some yoga asanas and she also explained their benefits. Later on Monday, she shared a quote by Alan Alda, which read, “You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen as a judge on Super Dancer’s fourth season. She also featured in Hungama 2, which marked her comeback to Bollywood.