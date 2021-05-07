Shilpa Shetty confirms husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, mother test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a note on Twitter wherein she mentioned that some members of her family tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, which includes her kids Samisha and Viaan Raj, mother, parents-in-law and husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa shared the note with the caption, “Stay safe, everyone.” She also mentioned that two of her in-house staff members had also tested positive. Shilpa, however, tested negative.

Her note read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”

“My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their help and response. Thank you all for your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not… still stay positive, mentally,” the note concluded.

India is presently battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases were reported taking the total caseload to more than 2.14 crore.