Shilpa Shetty announces Hungama 2 release date with first poster: ‘You don’t want to miss this’

Double Hungama, starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal has got a release date. The sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama Hungama, will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 23. Directed by Priyadarshan, it stars actors Meezaan Jaffey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Along with the announcement of the release date, Shilpa also shared the first poster of the film. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”

Shilpa, who took a long break from films, is happy to be working on set again. She told PTI, “The love I have received over the years is unbelievable. It makes me happy, humble, and grateful to know people have appreciated my performances and are wanting more. Also, I love being on set and acting in front of the camera. I am so excited to be back and doing what I am really passionate about.”

Initially, Hungama 2 was supposed to hit the theaters. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided for its digital release. “Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people’s faces,” said producer Ratan Jain.

The film’s cast had finished shooting for the film earlier this year. It has been co-produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.