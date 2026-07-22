‘Shilpa Shetty hasn’t taken a single penny home from Bastian’: Raj Kundra on restaurant chain

Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant chain Bastian has often made headlines for its popularity and reported revenues. Last year, author Shobhaa De sparked a buzz after claiming that one of the restaurant’s Mumbai outlets generates a turnover of Rs 2–3 crore in a single night. While Shilpa later dismissed those figures, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has now revealed that although the business is thriving, the couple doesn’t take any money out of it for themselves.

Speaking to Jai Madaan, Raj said Vastu plays a significant role in their business decisions and revealed that every new Bastian outlet is vetted before it opens. “We do. We have a fixed Vastu expert. We have a priest named Jaspreet, who checks each and every property before we open it.”

Hearing this, Jai Madaan recalled her first visit to Bastian’s Dadar outlet and the prediction she made about its future. “When I first went to Bastian in Dadar, I looked at the way the ‘B’ of Bastian began, and I told my daughter this was going to become a big brand. I also told them they would eventually sell their stake after giving it a huge valuation. I knew they wouldn’t stay with it forever.”

Raj agreed with her observation, saying, “That’s amazing. It is scary.”

‘No money earned in Bastian is taken home’

Madaan then revealed another prediction she had made. “I also said that they would make a lot of money but wouldn’t save any of it. They would keep taking money from one place and investing it somewhere else. They wouldn’t take a single penny home. Neither of them would draw a salary or take dividends. Everything would go back into the business.”

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Reacting to this, Raj said: “Wow, not bad. The growth has been tremendous. Seriously, without investing a single penny after the first outlet, it became so successful that we kept opening one after another. Today, there are about nine Bastians across the country. It all started with the first one.”

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Madaan further predicted that the brand would eventually expand into Tier-2 cities.

Shobhaa De’s Rs 2–3 crore claim

Bastian had previously made headlines after author Shobhaa De claimed that one of its Mumbai outlets generated a nightly turnover of Rs 2–3 crore.

Speaking to Mojo Story, she said: “The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant has a turnover of Rs 2–3 crore a night. On a slow night, it’s Rs 2 crore, and on weekends it is Rs 3 crore. I walked into that restaurant myself because when I first heard these numbers, I thought they couldn’t be true.”

She went on to identify the restaurant as Bastian.

“It’s Bastian. The new Bastian. It’s spread over 21,000 square feet. It doesn’t even feel real. You walk in and wonder where you are. You have a 360-degree view of the city. People arrive in Lamborghinis and Aston Martins. You name it.”

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Shilpa Shetty dismissed the reports

Shilpa Shetty later addressed the viral claims during an appearance on Curly Tales and denied that the restaurant was making that kind of money. “I hope that was true. I’m sure one day it will be true, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

When Shilpa Shetty joined the Bastian group

Shilpa Shetty partnered with Aallia Hospitality in 2019 to form Bastian Hospitality Private Limited, marking the beginning of the restaurant chain’s rapid expansion. Aallia Hospitality Private Limited was founded in 2010 by Ranjit Bindra, Kinal Jani and Tina Ranjit Bindra. The company launched the first Bastian restaurant in Bandra.

Following Shilpa’s entry as a partner in 2019, the brand expanded aggressively. In 2020, it opened a new outlet in Worli, which was later relocated in 2023 to an iconic rooftop venue and rebranded as Bastian At The Top— same restaurant that Shobhaa De claimed it generated a turnover of Rs 2–3 crore a night.

The expansion continued beyond Mumbai. In 2024, the brand launched Bastian Garden City in Bengaluru, followed by Bastian Empire in Pune, taking the restaurant chain to multiple cities across India.

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Speaking about partnering with Shilpa, co-founder Ranjit Bindra told Curly Tales: “She had a different energy. Whenever I spoke to her, there was always a positive vibe. I always wished Shilpa should become a part of Bastian—and I was right. She was my lucky charm.”