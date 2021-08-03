Shilpa Shetty gets R Madhavan’s support: ‘You will overcome this challenge with grace, dignity’

In her statement, posted on Monday, Shilpa Shetty said past few days have been challenging on every front. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Actor Shilpa Shetty received support from a number of her colleagues in the film industry as she shared her first statement after the arrest of husband Raj Kundra in porn apps case on Monday. The actor reiterated that she “will continue to refrain” from commenting on the case as it is subjudice and requested for privacy.

Reacting to the post, R Madhavan called Shilpa ‘the strongest’ and said he has faith that she will overcome these difficult times. “You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family,” he wrote.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita also expressed her support for the actor. “I love u my munki and with you always, through thick n thin. Always @theshilpashetty,” she wrote. Among those who reacted to the statement on social media include Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Abhimanyu Dassani, Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta, among others. While Gauahar sent strength to Shilpa, Mahhi Vij called her “a woman with most beautiful heart.” Aniruddh Dave tweeted, “It shall pass too, may the truth/ justice prevail.”

Shilpa Shetty said in her statement how she has faced trolling and “unwarranted aspersions” have been cast on her in the last few days. “I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf,” she wrote and added that she has “full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she concluded.

Earlier, Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta had defended the Hungama 2 actor. Richa had written, “We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing.”

Hansal Mehta asked trolls and fans to ‘allow her some privacy’. “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out,” Hansal’s tweet read.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through mobile apps. He is currently in judicial custody.