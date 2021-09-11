Shilpa Shetty, flanked by Raj Kundra’s parents, bids farewell to Ganpati at Ganesh Visarjan, watch

Days after marking Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid much fanfare, Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty, Aayush and Arpita Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure and family on Saturday were clicked participating in Ganpati Visarjan rituals.

The 11-day festival is seeing a muted celebration amid the pandemic. However, people welcomed Ganpati home while following Covid protocols. Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and son Viaan Raj Kundra were snapped taking the Ganpati idol for Visarjan. She was also accompanied by her parents-in-law. Shilpa looked beautiful in a floral dress as she twinned with daughter Samisha, while her son wore a kurta of the same pattern and colour. Her husband Raj Kundra is in jail in connection with his alleged role in porn apps case.

Shilpa Shetty seen with her family at Ganpati Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty seen with her family at Ganpati Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Priyaankk Sharma, mother Padmini Kolhapure seen at Ganpati Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Priyaankk Sharma, mother Padmini Kolhapure seen at Ganpati Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, son Priyaank Sharma and family were also seen at Ganpati visarjan in the evening. On Friday, Priyaank posted a family picture, including cousin Shraddha Kapoor, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma and actor husband Aayush Sharma were also snapped taking part in the ritual. Aayush, who will be next seen alongside Salman in actioner Antim: The Final Truth, was seen in a white Kurta and black pants.

While some stars have already immersed the Ganpati idol, there are many who are bringing Ganpati home and celebrating his arrival with family and friends. Like, actor and host Kapil Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and gave fans a peek into his home as it was all decked up to celebrate Ganpati. The big idol was flanked by flowers and tinsel as Kapil’s mother and his daughter, Anayra, bowed before it. Earlier, he also attended Ganpati celebrations at actor Kavita Kaushik’s home.