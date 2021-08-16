Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, talks about remaining positive during tough times

Shilpa Shetty made her first appearance after the arrest of husband Raj Kundra last month in the porn apps case. The actor was a part of Covid-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day. Kundra was arrested for his alleged role in creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps. He is currently in judicial custody.

The actor who is also a fitness enthusiast demonstrated how to do breathing exercises. “Hum aise waqt mein jee rahe hai jahaan pe breathing ya saans lene par sab kuch nirbhar hai. Breathing hi hai jiske zariye hum humare poore system ko protect kar sakte hai. Agar aapka nasal passage cleanse ho jaata hai toh aapke brain cells tak oxygen achchi tarah se pohoch payega aur aapki immunity better ho jayegi (We are living in times when everything is dependent on the way you breathe. Through breathing, we can protect our system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased),” she said.

She also explained how yoga can help rid you of negativity. “Mushkil waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin uspe control ke liye prana par ayam hona bohot zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko sahi karne ke liye, aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho gaya hai (It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. To control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing),” she said.

She also appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 safety precautions. “I hope that these pranayamas will help you in your daily life and in your immunity and health,” she added.

The actor has refused to comment on her husband’s arrest as the matter is subjudice. In a statement she shared on social media, she said, “There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family.” She requested people to let law take its own course, adding “We don’t deserve a media trial.”