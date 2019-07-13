Shilpa Shetty finds John Cena’s post for her ‘hilarious’

WWE star John Cena’s latest Instagram post has left Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra cracking up. The wrestler has morphed her face on the face of former wrestler Steve Austin. Austin is popularly known as Stone Cold and hence Cena has written, “Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra” on it.

Resharing the WWE star’s post on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “This is hilarious… I certainly “Didn’t SEE” this coming, @johncena. #WWE #wweindia #Stonecold #Johncena #fun #laughs.” Not just her, the photo left actor and anchor Maniesh Paul rolling in laughter. “Hahahahahahahahahhahahaha,” he commented on Shilpa’s photo.

A few days ago, Cena also sent a lovely message for Shilpa’s son Viaan Raj Kundra after the little one expressed his fondness for the wrestler and wrestling in an interview.

Addressing Viaan as a buddy, Cena said, “Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, ‘My time is up, your time is now’. It’s Viaan boy, you are shining now.”

Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.. 🙏💪 https://t.co/teGxZc4I7r — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 9, 2019

Shilpa had shared the video of Cena’s message on Twitter with the caption, “Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.. 🙏💪”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen on television as the judge of kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3.