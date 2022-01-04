Shilpa Shetty wishes ‘bestest’ father-in-law a happy birthday: ‘Your smile keeps us going’

Shilpa Shetty wrote an emotional post for her ‘bestest’ father-in-law Bal Krishan Kundra on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture of them together on social media on the occasion.

Shilpa wrote, “Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!… #birthdayboy #75thbirthday.” In the photo, she gives him a hug. The post received much love from her fans, who wished him a happy birthday as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa is very attached to her in-laws, and often shares photos, videos with them. On her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra’s birthday, she had written, “Happy birthday to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family… We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”

2021 had been a rather difficult year for Shilpa and her family, as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn apps case. He was released on bail after two months, and had put out a statement saying that he had never been in involved in production or distribution of pornography.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra, along with their children had recently gone to Uttarakhand for a holiday. Shilpa had shared several photos and videos of their time there.