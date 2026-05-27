Shilpa Shetty enters the kitchen in Maa Hai Na trailer; Manoj Bajpayee plays RBI Governor

The world of entertainment — movies, shows, stand-up comedy — is buzzing with new updates — trailers, songs, teasers, promos, date announcements and more — both in India and internationally. SCREEN Shots brings you up to speed with this round-up of all the latest that you need to know, keep a track on, and need to watch out for.

Shilpa Shetty has judged many a reality shows, from the inaugural season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2006 to multiple seasons of Nach Baliye, Super Dancer, and India’s Got Talent. But with the celebrity cooking reality show Maa Hai Na, she returns to hosting 19 years after she last donned the hat for Bigg Boss season 2 in 2007. The new show makes mothers team up with their Gen-Z child as they compete in the kitchen.

The contestants include television actor Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal with mother Sunita, Splitsvilla 16 and Roadies 20 winner Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu with mother Munesh, content creator Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan, content creator Bhagyashree Sharma with mother Rinju, actor Manisha Rani with father Manoj Kumar, and Sunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja, the wife and daughter of Shilpa’s former co-star Govinda. Also featuring Gaurav Kapoor, Ali Asgar, and Chandan Prabhakar, Maa Hai Na will premiere on ZEE5 on June 12.

Governor trailer

Manoj Bajpayee is here to save the nation again, but not as ace spy Shrikant Tiwari this time. He plays a governor of the Reserve Bank of India, who as per the synopsis, is the “brave unsung hero who saved India from bankruptcy”. His character is indeed brave when he tells a politician, too insecure about his retaining his power, that governments can change once infested, but the nation can’t.

Taking a cue from his wife’s (played by Madhoo) homely advice on liquidity, Bajpayee’s titular character goes on a “secret mission” to airlift 60 tons of gold from India’s reserves to overseas, much to the opposition of risk-fearing government officials. But the Governor remains firm and headstrong, claiming that he’s in the process of saving the nation, not selling it.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Governor is produced by Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures. Adah Sharma is also a part of the cast, as she reunites with the producer after her 2023 sleeper hit The Kerala Story. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Amit Trivedi, Governor is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

Made in India: A Titan Story trailer

After essaying the “Father of the Indian space programme” Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh takes on the role of another iconic innovator — Xerxes Desai. Touted as “India’s first startup story”, Made in India: A Titan Story traces the pivot the entrepreneur made from reviving Tata Press to coming up with the Titan watch. He’s mentored by legendary businessman JRD Tata (played by Naseeruddin Shah), who swears to not wear a watch unless his company devises a completely “made in India” watch, triggered by when he’s told India is all about labour, not talent. Also starring Namita Dubey and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, the show directed by Robby Grewal will release on Amazon MXPlayer on June 3.

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Toy Story 5 final trailer

Bonnie’s favourite toys assemble after seven years as they face a whole new challenge — iPads. As Bonnie doesn’t want to play with them anymore, and is rather enamoured by Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), his toys join forces to claim what’s rightly theirs — a place in Bonnie’s heart. Director Andrew Stanton brings back together Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Smarty Pants (Conan O’Brien), Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), Bullseye (Allan Cumming), and the whole gang together for yet another animated adventure. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is slated to release in Indian cinemas on June 19, also in IMAX.

The Pyramid Scheme date announcement

Prime Video India has announced the release date of The Pyramid Scheme. The series is set against the backdrop of Haridwar and follows Goldy (Paramvir Singh Cheema), a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), what begins as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

Also featuring Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, and Sushant Singh, the series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Shreyansh Pandey. It’s directed by Pandey and Ashish R Shukla. The Pyramid Scheme will release on Prime Video India on June 5.

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The Invite date announcement

PVRINOX Pictures will bringing A24’s much-awaited movie, The Invite, to theatres across India on June 26. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is an emotionally layered relationship drama exploring love, longing, desire, and the chaos that unfolds between people. It features a stellar ensemble cast, including Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, and Wilde herself.