Shilpa Shetty enjoys Pretty Woman musical with the ‘prettiest women’ of her life

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently on a family vacation. The actor has been sharing photos and videos, giving a glimpse of how she has been exploring London to the fullest. On Tuesday evening, Shilpa enjoyed the Pretty Woman musical with sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, Shilpa said she is watching the musical with the “prettiest women” of her life. As she stated that, she moved the camera towards her mother and sister. After the show got over, the three were also seen giving the musical a standing ovation. Later, she posed for a picture with Sunanda and Shamita.

Earlier this week, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself and Shamita Shetty working out together. “Even if you’re in #VacayMode Don’t take a detour from your ‘Fitness Road,” she wrote as the caption.

She continued, “That’s my motivation to start my day (even if I’m on a holiday with a 3-times-a-week fitness routine). Today, it is core strengthening with the Gatyatmak Eka Pada Uttanasana Pawanmuktasana. It helps improve the digestive system and is beneficial in controlling acidity, gases, & constipation. Following it up with Naukasana and some variations. It is one of the best Asanas to strengthen the Core, because it is extremely beneficial for the liver, pancreas, & kidneys; and strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs, and shoulders. However, anyone suffering from slip-disc, back pain or cervical problems should avoid this asana. Make sure to spend a few minutes focusing on yourself before you delve into the day.”

On Wednesday morning, Shilpa Shetty treated fans to a picture in which she was seen meditating on a tree’s root. “Stay ROOTED and BREATHE,” she wrote while sharing the photo. As soon as she dropped the picture on Instagram, her fans were impressed with her dedication.

Shilpa recently made her silver screen comeback with Nikamma. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Now, the actor is looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.