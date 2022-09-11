scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Shilpa Shetty pens emotional post on grandparents, shares photo with kids and in-laws: ‘Their love and affection…’

Shilpa Shetty shared an emotional post about grandparents along with a throwback photo.

Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty shared a post on grandparents (Photo: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty)

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photo, commenting on the special relationship with a grandparent. She also penned an emotional post, mentioning the importance of grandparents in one’s life. In one photo, Shilpa is with her grandmother and cousins, and in the other photo, her children, Viaan and Samisha, are seen with her own mother and the snap seems to be from the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The photos also feature Shilpa’s in-laws, Raj Kundra’s parents.

Also Read |Shilpa Shetty pens emotional message on husband Raj Kundra’s birthday: ‘My bestest friend, my love’. See pics

Shilpa captioned her post, “Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer. True, isn’t it? They are the best kind of grown-ups we all love having around. Their wisdom, their stories, their recipes, their love and affection are so special… these memories bring about a warm and fuzzy feeling. If you have your grandparents around, go and give them a tight hug (and a kiss). #GrandparentsDay #childhood #love #blessed #grateful #family #memories.” Shamita Shetty commented on the photo, “Aww Amma, what a beautiful pic…”

Currently, Shilpa is recovering from her leg injury after she got hurt while filming Rohit Shetty’s debut web show, Indian Police Force. Nevertheless, this did not deter her spirits and she continued sharing motivational workout videos and also danced during the Ganpati Visarjan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film Nikamma which failed to create an impact at the box office. She also has another slice-of-life film in the pipeline, Sukhee.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:49:51 pm
Next Story

How the Russian invasion is changing Ukrainian farmers’ crops

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise
Royal Protocol

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

Uttarakhand Waqf Board to demolish illegal structures on its land

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article
Newsmaker

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

The making of Netaji statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement