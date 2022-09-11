Shilpa Shetty pens emotional post on grandparents, shares photo with kids and in-laws: ‘Their love and affection…’

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photo, commenting on the special relationship with a grandparent. She also penned an emotional post, mentioning the importance of grandparents in one’s life. In one photo, Shilpa is with her grandmother and cousins, and in the other photo, her children, Viaan and Samisha, are seen with her own mother and the snap seems to be from the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The photos also feature Shilpa’s in-laws, Raj Kundra’s parents.

Shilpa captioned her post, “Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer. True, isn’t it? They are the best kind of grown-ups we all love having around. Their wisdom, their stories, their recipes, their love and affection are so special… these memories bring about a warm and fuzzy feeling. If you have your grandparents around, go and give them a tight hug (and a kiss). #GrandparentsDay #childhood #love #blessed #grateful #family #memories.” Shamita Shetty commented on the photo, “Aww Amma, what a beautiful pic…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Currently, Shilpa is recovering from her leg injury after she got hurt while filming Rohit Shetty’s debut web show, Indian Police Force. Nevertheless, this did not deter her spirits and she continued sharing motivational workout videos and also danced during the Ganpati Visarjan.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film Nikamma which failed to create an impact at the box office. She also has another slice-of-life film in the pipeline, Sukhee.