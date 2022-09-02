Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganpati despite her fractured leg. See pics, videos

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been struggling with her injured foot for the past few weeks but that injury did not stop her from participating in the Ganesh Visarjan on Friday. The actor, along with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha and sister Shamita, had a blast as they celebrated the festivities in Mumbai. Though Shilpa remained seated for a while, she could not hold back her excitement and danced as she celebrated in the moment.

Instead of going to the beach for visarjan, Shilpa decided to do it in an eco-friendly manner as they submered the idol in a tub.

Check out the photos and videos:

Actor Shilpa Shetty danced at the festival. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Shilpa Shetty danced at the festival. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra with the Ganpati idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra with the Ganpati idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty does Ganesh aarti before the visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawal) Shilpa Shetty does Ganesh aarti before the visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawal)

Shilpa Shetty arrived in a wheel chair. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty arrived in a wheel chair. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty dances with sister Shamita Shetty at Ganesh Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty dances with sister Shamita Shetty at Ganesh Visarjan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty shares an adorable moment with sister Shamita. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty shares an adorable moment with sister Shamita. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa got injured a few days ago while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Amazon series Indian Police Force.

Shilpa was last seen in the film Nikamma, which also starred actor Abhimanyu Dassani and was the Hindi remake of Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi. The movie did not perform well at the box office, adding to the second disappointment for Shilpa after the failure of Hungama 2.