Shilpa Shetty posts cryptic note as Raj Kundra opens up on divorce with ex-wife Kavita: ‘Feel the heal’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday posted a note on ‘shared suffering’ on Instagram, leaving many wondering whether it has any connection with her husband Raj Kundra’s recent comments on his first marriage and ex-wife Kavita. Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared quotes by writer Anais Nin, though she deleted one of the photos later.

Shilpa’s note was a screenshot of a page from the book she’s reading with the text by Euripides, “When a good man is hurt, all who would be good must suffer with him.” Shilpa posted the grab with the caption, “Feel the heal”.

Here’s the full text of the note Shilpa Shetty shared on instagram:

“Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to a greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer. Sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people, and we don’t do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us. But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured, or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished- and we are all a little less safe.”

Shilpa Shetty seems to have deleted this post from her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/theshilpashetty) Shilpa Shetty seems to have deleted this post from her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/theshilpashetty)

In another screenshot, Shilpa shared a second page of the same book that had Anais Nin’s quote, “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive.” Shilpa captioned the pic with “Missing my friends” words.

Shilpa Shetty wrote she was missing her friends. (Photo: Instagram/theshilpashetty) Shilpa Shetty wrote she was missing her friends. (Photo: Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Shilpa’s Instagram post came days after Raj Kundra opened up about about his marriage and subsequent separation from his first wife Kavita, 15 years after their divorce. Raj spoke about it after an old video of Kavita allegedly blaming Shilpa for their separation resurfaced online recently.

“I have maintained my silence for 12 years, but enough is enough now,” Raj said in an interview with Pinkvilla. Raj called out Kavita for having an extra-marital affair with his then brother-in-law and revealed he has left heartbroken. He claimed Shilpa, who he began dating in 2006, supported him through this difficult phase of his life.

Shilpa celebrated her 46th birthday on June 8. To mark the special day, Raj Kundra shared a heartwarming video on social media, that had a compilation of his candid moments with his star wife.