Shilpa Shetty celebrates ‘love in the time of corona,’ informs Raj Kundra is ‘nearly done’ with his quarantine

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Raj Kundra, who is currently under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating ‘love’ in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing an adorable selfie with Raj Kundra on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai.” She informed her fans that Raj, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is “nearly done” with his quarantine period. The actor thanked her fans for their “wishes, concern and prayers.”

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty had shared a note wherein she mentioned that some members of her family had tested positive for Covid-19, which includes her kids Samisha and Viaan, mother, parents-in-law and husband Raj Kundra.

Asking her fans to stay safe, Shilpa wrote, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”

Shilpa had informed that she tested negative for the coronavirus.

On the work front, Shilpa was seen judging Super Dancer season 3. However, as the shooting of the show was shifted to Daman, Shilpa ‘excused’ herself from traveling and shooting. The makers roped in Malaika Arora to fill in for Shilpa.

“Shilpa Shetty excused herself from traveling and shooting amid the Covid-19 scare. The team then decided to get India’s Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to join them for the shoot. The judges, contestants and crew have been put under a strict bio bubble and all safety protocols are being maintained while shooting,” a source informed indianexpress.com.

Shilpa is all set to make her comeback with Hungama 2 and Nikamma soon.