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Shilpa Shetty recalls burning her back on set, still showed up the next day: ‘I couldn’t zip the next day’s outfit’
Shilpa Shetty spoke about the time she got burnt on set but returned to shoot the very next day, showing her dedication towards her work.
Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The actor quickly became a known face in Bollywood, and with a career spanning over 32 years, she has featured in several iconic films. In a recent interaction, Shilpa emphasised that success didn’t come easily to her and that she had to remain consistent and work hard.
While speaking on the YouTube channel Tomorrow, Today Show, Shilpa said that she was called by filmmakers only because they could see that she was dedicated towards her work. She shared an example of how she once got a burn on her back but returned to shoot the very next day, as she did not want her producers to face losses. She said, “I got work because people saw the hard work. I would deliver and I would show up, whatever be the circumstances.”
Sharing the instance, she said, “I remember I got burned by HMI light in a shot on my back. The shot was that I had to get out of frame and there was a baby light at the back and my back touched it. When you get a burn, you don’t realise it that very second, only when it starts burning, you realise it. I still showed up the next day. I had to wear an outfit next day, but I couldn’t wear it because I was burnt, so I wore it from the front and asked them to stitch it with threads so that I don’t have to zip it. I worked so hard in my life so that nobody else faces losses because of me.”
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On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 web series Indian Police Force. She also has the Kannada film KD: The Devil in the pipeline, which stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.
Apart from her acting career, Shilpa is also known for her restaurant business. She is the co-owner of the premium Bastian restaurant chain.
Medical Disclaimer: This article contains a narrative regarding physical injury and recovery. The information shared is based on personal experience for storytelling purposes and does not constitute professional medical advice or a guide for injury management. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding the treatment of burns or any medical condition.