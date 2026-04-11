Shilpa Shetty recalls burning her back on set, still showed up the next day: ‘I couldn’t zip the next day’s outfit’

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The actor quickly became a known face in Bollywood, and with a career spanning over 32 years, she has featured in several iconic films. In a recent interaction, Shilpa emphasised that success didn’t come easily to her and that she had to remain consistent and work hard.

While speaking on the YouTube channel Tomorrow, Today Show, Shilpa said that she was called by filmmakers only because they could see that she was dedicated towards her work. She shared an example of how she once got a burn on her back but returned to shoot the very next day, as she did not want her producers to face losses. She said, “I got work because people saw the hard work. I would deliver and I would show up, whatever be the circumstances.”