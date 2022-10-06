scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Shilpa Shetty burns Raavan’s effigy with son Viaan, hopes to burn away all problems

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the festival of Dussehra with her family.

Shilpa ShettyRaj Kundra was missing from Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Dussehra celebration. (Photo: Instagram/shilpashetty)

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video of her lighting fire to an effigy of Raavan on the festival of Dussehra. The actor also wrote a heartfelt caption along with the video, wishing that everyone’s problems get burnt away.

In the video, Shilpa is seen burning the effigy with her son Viaan and quickly retreats once the effigy catches fire. She is also heard telling other children to step back. Going by the video, it seems like Shilpa celebrated Dussehra in her backyard. She captioned the video, “Aaj Raavan-dahan ke saath apni saari chintaaon ko jalaa kar, utsah se ek nayi shuruvat karne ki koshish karte hain. Dussehre ki dheron shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty‘s post:

The past few years have been tough for Shilpa Shetty. She recently suffered a leg fracture. However, the actor had shown utmost zeal and celebrated festivals with a fractured leg. She also didn’t stop posting health videos for her followers on social media.

Prior to that, last year, Shilpa’s husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket. He had also served jail-time. Raj recently shared a social media post, exactly a year after he was released from prison. He wrote, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.”

Raj had also uploaded a picture of himself, which had ‘If you don’t know the entire story…SHUT UP” written on it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:04:14 pm
