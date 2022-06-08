scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Raj Kundra returns to social media, posts a love-soaked birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty: ‘Killer lagdi’

Raj Kundra returned to Twitter to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 4:17:43 pm
shilpa shetty raj kundra photosShilpa Shetty turned 47 on June 8. (Photo: Twitter/Raj Kundra)

Raj Kundra on Wednesday wished his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty on her 47th birthday. Raj returned to Twitter after months, and wrote a lovely message for his “soulmate.”

Sharing a throwback click with Shilpa, Raj tweeted, “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi.”

Also read |Shilpa Shetty gifts herself a plush vanity van with yoga deck and snazzy sitting room on birthday, see photos

Raj Kundra has been missing from social media ever since his arrest last year. He got embroiled in a case in July 2021, for allegedly producing and streaming pornographic videos on an app. Ever since, he’s largely stayed away from public appearances.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty also left a birthday message for her sister. Posting a video on Instagram, Shamita wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor, my sister, my friend. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie.”

Shilpa Shetty, who will next be seen in Nikamma, gifted herself a swanky new vanity van on her birthday.

