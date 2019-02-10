Have you seen these videos of Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Rhea Kapoor?

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently posted a video of her son, while Arjun Rampal posted a clip, sharing that he was busy shooting on a Sunday. Here’s what Sunday looked like for your favourite stars.

Advertising

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted this video with the caption, “Starting #sonday on a great note 😬My sons first Taekwando competition ( in the blue)and he wins TWO #gold and ONE #silver .. Yaaay😍♥️ #Proud parents 😍👏 #karatekid #strong #fight #competition #achiever #kicks #gratitude.”

Arjun Rampal shared this video and wrote, “Sunday shoots…. I want my Sunday back. #finalcall #lastday #sundaybloodysunday.”

Rhea Kapoor shared this fun video on her Instagram account.

“Teen level kar liye hai aapne paar! Ab khelo crazy aur adventurous level 4 of “Fun Dhan Dhamaal”, login to (Link in bio) aur jeeto maal of Rs. 1 Lakh har roz aur karo dhamaal! #TotalDhamaal #Adffilms @indrakumarofficial @foxstarhindi @saregama_official,” wrote Riteish Deshmukh as he shared this video.

Advertising

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this clip and wrote, “While the real cricket 🏏 and chilling 🏖 is happening at my place. #Sirius 💥🎉🥳❤️💫🦋#indiavsnewzealand #sundaymotivation.”