Have you seen these videos of Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Rhea Kapoor?

Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Kapoor shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Here’s what Sunday looked like for your favourite stars.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently posted a video of her son, while Arjun Rampal posted a clip, sharing that he was busy shooting on a Sunday. Here’s what Sunday looked like for your favourite stars.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted this video with the caption, “Starting #sonday on a great note 😬My sons first Taekwando competition ( in the blue)and he wins TWO #gold and ONE #silver .. Yaaay😍♥️ #Proud parents 😍👏 #karatekid #strong #fight #competition #achiever #kicks #gratitude.”

Arjun Rampal shared this video and wrote, “Sunday shoots…. I want my Sunday back. #finalcall #lastday #sundaybloodysunday.”

Rhea Kapoor shared this fun video on her Instagram account.

“Teen level kar liye hai aapne paar! Ab khelo crazy aur adventurous level 4 of “Fun Dhan Dhamaal”, login to (Link in bio) aur jeeto maal of Rs. 1 Lakh har roz aur karo dhamaal! #TotalDhamaal #Adffilms @indrakumarofficial @foxstarhindi @saregama_official,” wrote Riteish Deshmukh as he shared this video.

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this clip and wrote, “While the real cricket 🏏 and chilling 🏖 is happening at my place. #Sirius 💥🎉🥳❤️💫🦋#indiavsnewzealand #sundaymotivation.”

