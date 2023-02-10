Shilpa Shetty appreciates Shamita Shetty’s performance after watching The Tenant: ‘You won’t be a temporary…’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty heaped love and praise on sister, actor Shamita Shetty after watching her latest release The Tenant. Shilpa said that Shamita’s performance is all set to make a ‘permanent’ place in people’s heart. Shamita is making her comeback with The Tenant and the film will release in theatres on February 10.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted the movie poster featuring Shamita and wrote in the caption, “Appreciation post! Can’t tell you how proud I am of your performance as an actor, my darling Tunki. Can’t wait for more people to see you in #TheTenant and appreciate your TALENT! What a wonderful, simple film with great performances by all actors and I loved how you chose to play this complex character of Meera so beautifully bringing her to life with such a nuanced performance (without any bias) You truly have come into your own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

She further added, “I’ve said it before, and I reiterate you won’t be a temporary ‘Tenant’ coz you have a forever place in my heart, and I’m sure this performance will make a permanent place in people’s hearts too.” Shamita replied in the comment section and said, “Thankyou munki .. love you soooo muchhhh.”

Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein. The actor was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, where she was the third runner-up. Talking about her career, the actor told Good Times, “To start off with the best and then to suddenly see this drop. I started off with Yash Raj Films. Life that happened to me after that, or rather the work that came to me after that, was not as per my expectations.”