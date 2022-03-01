Shilpa Shetty announces slice of life film Sukhee: ‘Thodi bedhadak si hoon main’

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce her next film titled Sukhee. In the poster of the film, Shilpa is seen in a salwar kameez, holding an iron, tiffin box, purse, watch, rolling pin and vegetables. The poster also features Shilpa’s different avatars, including the actor on a motorbike as well as a horse. Sukhee promises to be a slice of life film.

Shilpa captioned the poster, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main. Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab. Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya. Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! (I am a bit fearless. My life is an open book. So what if the world calls me shameless, my dreams are just like everyone else’s). The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi, and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. The shooting of the movie has begun in Punjab

Fans flooded the post with comments, saying that they couldn’t wait to see Sukhee. Shilpa Shetty is also gearing up to host the show Shape Of You, where she will discuss physical and mental health with Bollywood celebrities.