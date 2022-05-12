Shilpa Shetty announces break from social media, says she is bored of the monotony: ‘Everything looks the same’

Shilpa Shetty left fans rather perplexed with her recent post. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor announced that she would be taking a break from social media. She shared a black picture with the caption, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar .”

What makes her exit even more confusing, is that Shilpa has a follower count of more than 25.3 million followers. Her hilarious reels, fashion outings, photos with her kids never fail to keep fans engaged. Many commented that it appeared to be a promotional stunt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Nikamma and Sukhee. In March, Shilpa announced that Sukhee is a slice-of-life film and had shared the first poster. She wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main. Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab. Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya. Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! (I am a bit fearless. My life is an open book. So what if the world calls me shameless, my dreams are just like everyone else’s).” The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi, and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

She is also shooting Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police force, marking her OTT debut and the filmmaker’s first female cop.