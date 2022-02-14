Shilpa Shetty calls Raj Kundra her ‘Valentine,’ says ‘love and faith’ keeps them going. Watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished husband Raj Kundra on Valentine’s Day with an adorable video. Calling Raj her every day “Valentine,” Shilpa said that “love and faith” is keeping their relationship strong. Shilpa dropped the video on Monday afternoon. The video shows Shilpa and Raj walking hand in hand. The video has their back to the camera. While Shilpa is seen wearing a red dress, Raj wore a white shirt paired with blue jeans.

The video hints that the two are headed for a romantic date with each other. The two are currently in Alibaug. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keeps us going.” Raj has largely been missing from Shilpa’s social media after he was arrested in the porn apps case. He was later released on bail.

Earlier in the day, Shamita Shetty also shared an Instagram reel in which she was seen dancing with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. “Well…. In time… my Valentine❤️ @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family,” she captioned the video. Raqesh also shared an adorable photo in which he was seen holding on to Shamita’s hand. He captioned the photo as “In good hands.” Shamita and Raqesh met each other on Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love with each other during the show. He also marked his presence on Bigg Boss 15 to celebrate Shamita’s journey on the show. Shamita had emerged as one of the top five contenders in Bigg Boss 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash.

At present, Shamita and Shilpa, along with their family members, are in Alibaug. The Shetty sisters and their mother Sunanda Shetty have reportedly been summoned by Mumbai’s Andheri magistrate court. The court ordered the three to appear on February 28.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are in Alibaug for Valentine’s Day celebration. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are in Alibaug for Valentine’s Day celebration. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa is accompanied by her best friend. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa is accompanied by her best friend. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

The Shettys have been accused of not repaying a loan of Rs 21 lakh to a businessman. The summons were issued on Friday after an FIR was lodged against them at the Juhu police station. The complaint has been filed by a businessman named Parhad Amra.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty appears on India’s Got Talent’s current season, which airs on Sony TV. She is seen co-judging the show with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.