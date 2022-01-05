Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Shirdi to seek blessings, watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a video with her husband Raj Kundra at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Shilpa took to Instagram and posted the clip where we can see the couple seeking blessings. This is her first post on Instagram with Raj this year.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing a maroon-coloured suit, matching jewellery, a black mask and kept her hair loose. Raj Kundra is in a grey ethnic wear as he, too, had a black face mask on. The couple stood next to each other and prayed. Raj is seen bowing down to touch the altar with his forehead.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Sabka Maalik Ek Shraddha aur Saboori. Om Sai Ram…..#shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori.”

Earlier, Shilpa had traveled with Raj and their children, Viaan and Samisha to celebrate Christmas. The actor had posted videos from her holiday getaway on her Instagram handle. “Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here. It’s trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is,” she wrote.

Last year, Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn apps case. He was released two months later in September and said that he was never involved in the production or the distribution of pornography. Shilpa made her first appearance with Raj Kundra after the arrest in November, where they were spotted seeking blessings in Himachal Pradesh.