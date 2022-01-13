Shilpa Shetty is ‘amazed’ as daughter Samisha chants Gayatri mantra for injured bird, watch here

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a video of her daughter, Samisha, who will turn two next month. In the video, Samisha prays for an injured bird that landed on the lawn of their house in Mumbai. Her daughter’s gesture towards made Shilpa think about how ‘kids have the purest hearts’. She was also amazed by Samisha’s compassion.

The video, shared by Shilpa on Instagram, shows Samisha running towards the injured bird and asking about its well-being. She later sits down and chants the Gayatri mantra. Shilpa tells Samisha that the bird is not dead but is injured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Kids truly have the purest hearts💖😇 It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs a prayer and some unconditional love ❤️🧿🙏”

Shilpa informed that the bird was rescued by PETA. She said, “The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown ups ♥️😇 Thank you, @petaindia, for rescuing the injured baby raven ♥️” She added hashtags “#Kids #PureSouls #blessed #powerofprayer #happiness #peace #compassion #empathy #gratitude” to the post.

The video received a lot of love from celebrities such as Ritwik Dhanjani, Sussanne Khan, and Bipasha Basu, who left heart emojis in the comments section. Paritosh Tripathi, who hosts Super Dancer, judged by Shilpa, complimented the actor’s parenting. “Areee aree so sweet Aur aapki parvarish🙌,” he commented.

Shilpa Shetty also has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. While Viaan was born to Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra in 2012, the couple welcomed Samisha in 2020 through surrogacy.